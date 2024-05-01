Industry Veteran Steve Goller Joins Capital Edge Consulting as Senior Manager
Capital Edge Consulting, Inc. announces the hire of government contract finance and business systems expert Steve Goller as the firm’s newest Senior Manager.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., the nation’s premier consulting firm specializing in government contract compliance, announces the hire of government contract finance and business systems expert Steve Goller as the firm’s newest Senior Manager.
Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Goller has built an impressive career spanning over two decades. Goller brings with him to Capital Edge profound expertise in government contracting, particularly in the aerospace and defense industry. His background includes spearheading compliance with Earned Value Management Systems (EVMS), including leading multiple first-time system validations, developing strategic enterprise-wide business process improvements, best practice financial planning and analysis, implementing manufacturing process best practices, and overseeing the implementation of numerous project and portfolio management SW solutions, such as Project, P6, Opp, Cobra, PowerBI, etc. Notably, Goller has orchestrated the deployment of accounting and financial solutions across various client sites, ensuring seamless integration of accounting, scheduling, and planning systems.
A seasoned professional, Goller has extensive experience with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) business system implementations, with a specialized focus in EVMS. Throughout his distinguished career, he has managed multiple Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) and Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) system validations, overseeing compliance reviews and maintaining rigorous surveillance protocols. Additionally, Goller has crafted numerous system descriptions for compliant EVMS, led pivotal initial determination and delta validation reviews, and delivered comprehensive EVMS, MMAS, Government Property, and Accounting System training.
"We are delighted to welcome Steve Goller to Capital Edge. I have gotten the opportunity to work with and get to know Steve over a number of years and I can’t think of a better cultural fit for Capital Edge as we continue our growth trajectory in the space. His experience and leadership in the government contracting industry, combined with his expertise in the EVMS and project finance/controls sector and his past achievements in accomplishing outstanding results for diverse clients, make him a valuable asset to our team," said Chad T. Braley, Capital Edge’s CEO & National Managing Partner.
With Capital Edge’s comprehensive expertise extending across all major industry sectors, Goller's deep-rooted knowledge and proven track record in the aerospace and defense sector will significantly enhance the firm’s capabilities, reinforcing its strategic objectives and strengthening its position as the consistent leader in the government contract consulting arena.
About Capital Edge Consulting, Inc.
Capital Edge is the largest management consulting firm of its kind and helps government contractors achieve compliance by navigating and managing contractual risk. Their team of highly experienced Federal contracting consultants provide regulatory compliance expertise to government contractors across all phases of the federal contract acquisition life cycle. Located in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge’s services include strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors. For more information, visit us at: https://www.capitaledgeconsulting.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/govconexperts
Vanessa Nunez
Capital Edge Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram