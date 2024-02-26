Capital Edge Consulting Announces the Promotion of Gene Hansen to Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., the nation’s leading independent U.S. government contract consulting firm, appoints Systems & Process practice leader, Gene Hansen, as the firm’s newest Partner.
Known for its government contracting and compliance expertise, Capital Edge has evolved over the past decade to include Process Improvement, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities by expanding the team with former industry leaders. At the helm of Capital Edge’s Systems and Process practice, Hansen provides the firm with extensive experience with enterprise system implementations, and process improvement, and combines his machining, manufacturing engineering, business, and legal background into integrated processes and systems development capabilities.
Prior to joining Capital Edge in 2018 as a Senior Manager, Hansen served in various leadership positions with several major aerospace, defense, and commercial companies. After beginning his career as a Machinist, Hansen progressively earned promotions to the roles of Manufacturing Engineer, Shop Supervisor, Continuous Improvement Lead, Business Development Manager, ERP Program Manager, General Manager, and Director.
As Capital Edge’s Process Improvement, ERP and BI practice grew, Hansen was promoted to Director in 2022 and has further refined the practice's capabilities to provide an integrated systems approach by addressing and harnessing the current and potential future advancements of software systems and data reporting.
“Gene exudes the key qualities that we look for in our partners – collaboration, effort, client and staff development focus, and unwavering leadership and integrity,” said Sean O’Connor, Capital Edge Managing Partner. “Our Partners and the entire team are so proud of Gene for earning this promotion. He will undoubtedly continue his excellence in driving client satisfaction, radiating our core values and further strengthening our brand across the GovCon space.” With Capital Edge’s clients operating in nearly every major industry sector, Hansen’s promotion to Partner will further strengthen the firm’s Process Improvement, ERP and BI capabilities and provide clients with a deeper understanding of current conditions, emerging trends, and the development of next-generation solutions.
About Capital Edge Consulting, Inc.
Capital Edge is the largest management consulting firm of its kind and helps government contractors achieve compliance by navigating and managing contractual risk. Their team of highly experienced Federal contracting consultants provide regulatory compliance expertise to government contractors across all phases of the federal contract acquisition life cycle. Headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge’s services include strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors. For more information, visit us at: https://www.capitaledgeconsulting.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/govconexperts
