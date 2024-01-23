Capital Edge Consulting Welcomes Back Accomplished Financial Executive Lewis Gaydon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., the nation’s leading independent U.S. government contract consulting firm, announces the return of government contracts expert and financial executive, Lewis Gaydon, as the firm’s newest Director.
Based out of Nashville, Gaydon rejoins Capital Edge for his second stint with nearly 20 years working in the Government Contracting sector. Gaydon has firsthand experience leading Finance, Pricing, Accounting, and Compliance organizations, as well as working directly with contracting and audit offices within the Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and other civilian agencies.
With a wealth of expertise in the aerospace, defense and larger government contracts industry, Gaydon brings a proven track record of success in financial leadership and compliance governance roles. In his previous role, Gaydon led the Finance, Accounting and Compliance organization for the Government business unit of a $2B+ publicly traded company and played a pivotal role in the transition to a full CAS-covered contractor, and the requirements that come with that designation. This transition included the implementation of Deltek Costpoint, strategic indirect rate structuring, cost accounting practice changes, and the combination of two CAS-covered segments into a single segment. His strategic vision and financial acumen, paired with his deep knowledge of Title 48 of the Code of Federal Regulations, were instrumental to the organization throughout this dynamic period.
"Lew’s return bolsters and expands Capital Edge’s ability to provide critical support to the DoD, intelligence community, and energy contractors. His expertise in navigating the finance and compliance environments present in the aerospace and defense sector, combined with his past achievements in driving significant growth, make him a valuable asset to our team and our clients," said Sean O’Connor, Capital Edge Managing Partner.
With Capital Edge’s clients operating in nearly every major industry sector, Gaydon’s financial and accounting background, experience, and regulatory compliance expertise will further expand the company's depth and capabilities.
About Capital Edge Consulting, Inc.
Capital Edge is the largest management consulting firm of its kind and helps government contractors achieve compliance by navigating and managing contractual risk. Their team of highly experienced Federal contracting consultants provide regulatory compliance expertise to government contractors across all phases of the federal contract acquisition life cycle. Headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge’s services include strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors.
Vanessa Nunez
Based out of Nashville, Gaydon rejoins Capital Edge for his second stint with nearly 20 years working in the Government Contracting sector. Gaydon has firsthand experience leading Finance, Pricing, Accounting, and Compliance organizations, as well as working directly with contracting and audit offices within the Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and other civilian agencies.
With a wealth of expertise in the aerospace, defense and larger government contracts industry, Gaydon brings a proven track record of success in financial leadership and compliance governance roles. In his previous role, Gaydon led the Finance, Accounting and Compliance organization for the Government business unit of a $2B+ publicly traded company and played a pivotal role in the transition to a full CAS-covered contractor, and the requirements that come with that designation. This transition included the implementation of Deltek Costpoint, strategic indirect rate structuring, cost accounting practice changes, and the combination of two CAS-covered segments into a single segment. His strategic vision and financial acumen, paired with his deep knowledge of Title 48 of the Code of Federal Regulations, were instrumental to the organization throughout this dynamic period.
"Lew’s return bolsters and expands Capital Edge’s ability to provide critical support to the DoD, intelligence community, and energy contractors. His expertise in navigating the finance and compliance environments present in the aerospace and defense sector, combined with his past achievements in driving significant growth, make him a valuable asset to our team and our clients," said Sean O’Connor, Capital Edge Managing Partner.
With Capital Edge’s clients operating in nearly every major industry sector, Gaydon’s financial and accounting background, experience, and regulatory compliance expertise will further expand the company's depth and capabilities.
About Capital Edge Consulting, Inc.
Capital Edge is the largest management consulting firm of its kind and helps government contractors achieve compliance by navigating and managing contractual risk. Their team of highly experienced Federal contracting consultants provide regulatory compliance expertise to government contractors across all phases of the federal contract acquisition life cycle. Headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge’s services include strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors.
Vanessa Nunez
Capital Edge Consulting
vnunez@capitaledgeconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn