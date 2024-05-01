Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 02, 2024
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 02, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Crawford County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Metrohealth Foundation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Valley View Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Interactive Media and Construction Acad.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Terra Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|HORIZONS OF TUSCARAWAS AND CARROLL COUNTIES, INC. DBA BOLIVAR GROUP HOME
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Wayne
|Village of Doylestown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
