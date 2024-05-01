Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 02, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 02, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Conneaut Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Crawford County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The Metrohealth Foundation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Valley View Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ottawa Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Paulding Paulding County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Interactive Media and Construction Acad.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Terra Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas HORIZONS OF TUSCARAWAS AND CARROLL COUNTIES, INC. DBA BOLIVAR GROUP HOME
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Wayne Village of Doylestown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

