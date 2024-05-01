Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 02, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 02, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Conneaut Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Crawford Crawford County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

The Metrohealth Foundation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Valley View Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ottawa Ottawa County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Paulding Paulding County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Richland Interactive Media and Construction Acad.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Terra Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Newton Falls Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Tuscarawas HORIZONS OF TUSCARAWAS AND CARROLL COUNTIES, INC. DBA BOLIVAR GROUP HOME

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Wayne Village of Doylestown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

