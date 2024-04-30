Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 30, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· A report as authorized by Senate Resolution 43 of 1993, from the Joint State Government Commission

Domestic Relations Law Task Force and Advisory Committee regarding the Domestic Relations Code:

Proposed Amendments to Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

April 29, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 413 Health

HB 2242 Judiciary

HB 2243 Judiciary

HB 2244 Education

HB 2245 Finance

HB 2246 Professional Licensure

HB 2247 Labor And Industry

HB 2249 Judiciary

SB 1056 Finance

SB 1092 Insurance

SB 1144 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 847

HB 1172

HB 2104

HB 2105

HB 2150

HB 2202

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 399 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 400 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 397 From Health as Committed

HR 409 From Health as Committed

HR 413 From Health as Committed

HB 997 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2225 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 416 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1463 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2200 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1803 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2208 From Health as Amended

HB 2235 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 721 From Health as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 98

HB 1608

HB 2097

HB 2174

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.