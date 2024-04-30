Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 30, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· A report as authorized by Senate Resolution 43 of 1993, from the Joint State Government Commission
Domestic Relations Law Task Force and Advisory Committee regarding the Domestic Relations Code:
Proposed Amendments to Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
April 29, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the
President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Bills Referred
HR 413 Health
HB 2242 Judiciary
HB 2243 Judiciary
HB 2244 Education
HB 2245 Finance
HB 2246 Professional Licensure
HB 2247 Labor And Industry
HB 2249 Judiciary
SB 1056 Finance
SB 1092 Insurance
SB 1144 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 847
HB 1172
HB 2104
HB 2105
HB 2150
HB 2202
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 399 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 400 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 397 From Health as Committed
HR 409 From Health as Committed
HR 413 From Health as Committed
HB 997 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2225 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 416 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1463 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2200 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1615 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 1803 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2208 From Health as Amended
HB 2235 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 721 From Health as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 98
HB 1608
HB 2097
HB 2174
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of April 2024 as "Donate Life Month" in Pennsylvania.
199-1
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Sexual Assault Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
168-32
200-0
|
198-2
|
99-101 (FAIL)
|
183-17
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 27, 2024, as "National Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
198-2
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.