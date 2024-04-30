Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 30, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 30, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         A report as authorized by Senate Resolution 43 of 1993, from the Joint State Government Commission

Domestic Relations Law Task Force and Advisory Committee regarding the Domestic Relations Code:

Proposed Amendments to Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

April 29, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

 recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 6, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 413     Health

 

HB 2242   Judiciary

HB 2243   Judiciary

HB 2244   Education

HB 2245   Finance

HB 2246   Professional Licensure

HB 2247   Labor And Industry

HB 2249   Judiciary

                   

SB 1056    Finance

SB 1092    Insurance

SB 1144    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 847

HB 1172

HB 2104

HB 2105

HB 2150

HB 2202

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 399        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 400        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 397        From Health as Committed

HR 409        From Health as Committed

HR 413        From Health as Committed

 

HB 997        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2225      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 416        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1463      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2200      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1803      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2208      From Health as Amended

HB 2235      From Labor and Industry as Committed

 

SB 721         From Health as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 98

HB 1608

HB 2097

HB 2174

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 370

A Resolution designating the month of April 2024 as "Donate Life Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-1

 

HR 394

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2024 as "Sexual Assault Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

168-32

 

 

A04121 (KLUNK)

200-0

 

A04129 (KLUNK)

198-2

 

A04197 (KRUPA)

99-101   (FAIL)

 

A04199 (LABS)

183-17

HR 395

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 27, 2024, as "National Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.           

198-2

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 1, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

