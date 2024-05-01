Cameras Set to Roll on Gregory Blair’s “The Mystery of Emma Thorn” This Month!
EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Mystery of Emma Thorn", the new film from Gregory Blair and Pix/See Productions is set to head into production this month on May 11th. Starring cult film icon Lynn Lowry in the title role, "The Mystery of Emma Thorn" is a mystery/drama about a woman who’s disappeared--and the husband and adult son left to unravel how and why. "The Mystery of Emma Thorn" is the third feature for Blair and his production company, following the psychological thriller "Deadly Revisions" and the comedy/horror "Garden Party Massacre".
“I wanted to do something totally different,” writer/director Blair explains. “'Deadly Revisions' was a slow-burn psychological thriller and 'Garden Party Massacre' was a silly comedy horror spoof: very different styles and moods, but both very plot-driven. 'The Mystery of Emma Thorn' is extremely character-driven; the thing that takes hold is what the characters are feeling, what they’re expressing…and what they’re not expressing. As much as Emma’s disappearance is the titular mystery, what’s going on inside the husband she left behind is just as intriguing a mystery and, in fact, the two mysteries are intertwined in a very unexpected way.”
In the film, beloved wife and mother Emma Thorn (Lowry) has gone missing. Husband Ari (Blair) and mildly autistic adult son Casper (Charles Chudabala) work with a police detective (Kevin Caliber) to try to find her. But the circumstances under which Emma left are puzzling. And Casper suspects his father is haunted by something more than his wife’s absence. Bit by bit, the truth comes out, leading to a heartbreaking discovery.
“It’s ultimately a film about relationships and connection,” Blair reveals. “In a time when division and disconnection have become our society’s psychological pandemic, I wanted to tell a story reminding us why that’s not healthy; why we need to be patient and understanding toward one another. The characters’ struggles, their love, their family dynamics and their grief make the film so much more than a mystery; it’s an emotional journey about loss, love and the causes and costs of lies.”
To stay informed about the film, follow the official web page at https://www.2writers.com/TheMysteryofEmmaThorn.htm
Gregory Blair
“I wanted to do something totally different,” writer/director Blair explains. “'Deadly Revisions' was a slow-burn psychological thriller and 'Garden Party Massacre' was a silly comedy horror spoof: very different styles and moods, but both very plot-driven. 'The Mystery of Emma Thorn' is extremely character-driven; the thing that takes hold is what the characters are feeling, what they’re expressing…and what they’re not expressing. As much as Emma’s disappearance is the titular mystery, what’s going on inside the husband she left behind is just as intriguing a mystery and, in fact, the two mysteries are intertwined in a very unexpected way.”
In the film, beloved wife and mother Emma Thorn (Lowry) has gone missing. Husband Ari (Blair) and mildly autistic adult son Casper (Charles Chudabala) work with a police detective (Kevin Caliber) to try to find her. But the circumstances under which Emma left are puzzling. And Casper suspects his father is haunted by something more than his wife’s absence. Bit by bit, the truth comes out, leading to a heartbreaking discovery.
“It’s ultimately a film about relationships and connection,” Blair reveals. “In a time when division and disconnection have become our society’s psychological pandemic, I wanted to tell a story reminding us why that’s not healthy; why we need to be patient and understanding toward one another. The characters’ struggles, their love, their family dynamics and their grief make the film so much more than a mystery; it’s an emotional journey about loss, love and the causes and costs of lies.”
To stay informed about the film, follow the official web page at https://www.2writers.com/TheMysteryofEmmaThorn.htm
Gregory Blair
PIX/SEE Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook