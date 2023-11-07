Submit Release
The Director's Cut of "Deadly Revisions" has Arrived

"Deadly Revisions" Poster showing a cabin in the woods

"Deadly Revisions" Poster

Actor Bill Oberst Jr as Grafton Torn, trying to open a locked door.

Bill Oberst Jr as Grafton Torn

A scary doll on the dark at the top of a staircase

Snuff the Demon Doll

The New Cut is Now Available on Amazon and Google Play.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the film’s ten-year anniversary, a brand new, ultimate cut of Gregory Blair’s award-winning psychological thriller “Deadly Revisions” is now available to rent on Amazon and Google Play, with more streaming options to be announced. Forthcoming collector edition DVDs and Blu-rays will feature bonus material, including interviews with Blair and the key cast as well as never-before-released behind-the-scenes media.

“Deadly Revisions” earned fistfuls of awards, including the EOTM Award for “Best Director of an Indie Horror Film”, “Best Picture” from Matchflick.com, “Best Screenplay” from the Terror Film Festival and more. Reviewers hailed it as "A twisted mind bender!" (Twisted Central) and “Visionary!” (A Bucket of Corn) with “Genuine Fun Jolts!” (Ain’t It Cool News).

“I’m so excited about this cut,” Blair has said. “I was itching to make little tweaks to the film. And we never did cast interviews, so it was a bonus to get to do that this time around.” Blair’s tweaks include everything from color to sound, lighting, effects and editing. “For anyone who has never seen the film, this new cut will be the one to see. And for collectors, this will be the definitive, ‘must have’ version.”

In the film, Emmy Award winning horror film favorite Bill Oberst, Jr. plays Grafton Torn—an amnesiac horror film writer for whom hypnotherapy and nightmares reveal terrifying images that just can’t be real. Or can they? A valentine to the horror genre, the film provides familiar tropes and loving winks to masters such as DePalma, Raimi and Hitchcock. As Grafton examines his past, the film examines the art of the horror film itself and its own value as a safe place to confront fears while dealing with demonic dolls, hooded figures and other things that go bump in the night.

The director’s cut of “Deadly Revisions” is being distributed by Indie Rights Movies.

“Deadly Revisions” trailer: https://youtu.be/sTnRREyg_QQ
“Deadly Revisions” on AMAZON: https://shorturl.at/uGWX3
“Deadly Revisions” on GOOGLE PLAY: https://shorturl.at/hBIKT

Gregory Blair
PixSee Productions
+1 310-529-6555
The "Deadly Revisions" Director's cut trailer

