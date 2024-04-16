Gregory Blair's "The Mystery of Emma Thorn" Embraces Diversity and Representation
EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Mystery of Emma Thorn", the new film from Gregory Blair and Pix/See Productions leaves no mystery about its commitment to diversity and inclusion. BIPOC casting aside, the characters include a strong female in the titular role, an adult with autism, and a married gay couple.
“Life is full of diversity, and I think art should reflect that,” Blair says. “I started the script with that mindset, but I didn’t realize how much those elements would tie into and enrich the themes of the film. The father’s complete acceptance of (and love for) his autistic son and his later, further acceptance of (and continued love) for the young man when he comes out as gay reveals a critical part of the family’s dynamic; that they live by a belief that understanding, love and acceptance are the keys to happiness. That lesson gets adumbrated throughout the story.”
In the film, beloved wife and mother Emma Thorn (played by cult icon Lynn Lowry) has gone missing. Husband Ari (Blair) and mildly autistic adult son Casper (Charles Chudabala) work with a police detective (Kevin Caliber) to try to find her. But the circumstances under which Emma left are puzzling. And Casper suspects Ari is haunted by something more than his wife’s absence. Bit by bit, the truth comes out, leading to a heartbreaking discovery.
“It’s ultimately a film about relationships and connection,” Blair explains. “There is a lot of divisiveness in the world and this film, in a way, is my chance to show people that there’s a better way: one where unconditional love and acceptance can make anything—even something as harrowing as a missing loved one—more bearable. I’m so blessed to have Charles Chudabala (Serena Waits) taking on the role of the son, Casper, and Xavier Roe (Craving) playing his husband. I think people are really going to respond to them.”
The film is currently in preproduction, expecting to begin production in the near future.
To stay informed about the film, follow the official web page at https://www.2writers.com/TheMysteryofEmmaThorn.htm
Gregory Blair
Gregory Blair
Teaser Trailer for "The Mystery of Emma Thorn"