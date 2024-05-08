Private Key Management Software N Suite Undergoes Brand Renewal
N Suite, the Private Key Management Software for Blockchain & Gaming Projects announces the brand renewal.TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- double jump.tokyo Inc. (Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo, CEO: Hironobu Ueno & Ryo Manzoku, hereinafter "double jump.tokyo") is pleased to announce the brand renewal of N Suite, the Private Key Management Software for Blockchain & Gaming Projects.
Background of the Brand Renewal
N Suite was launched in January 2022, anticipating the surge in companies entering the Blockchain industry powered by the NFT bubble in 2021. Originally envisioned to serve companies operating within the NFT domain, the service has seen diverse demand beyond expectations, leading to its adoption by a wide range of industries and business models.
As a result, N Suite has been updating its offerings to cater to the diverse needs of businesses in the Blockchain industry, not just limited to NFTs.
In a renewed commitment to serve various stages and sizes of companies for multiple purposes and business areas, we have decided to redefine and renew the N Suite brand.
What is Being Renewed?
With the brand renewal, we have updated our logo, brand colors, and the official website.
About the New Logo and Brand Colors
The original logo and brand colors were focused on the NFT domain, resembling the now widely used hexagon NFT icon that double jump.tokyo had created back in 2018.
The new brand targets companies of various phases and sizes across multiple business areas. The new, softer brand colors make it feel more accessible, removing psychological barriers. The new logo retains a hint of the old but moves away from an NFT-centric image to broaden its appeal.
About the New Official Website
The official website has been revamped with the new logo and brand colors, making it easier to understand the services offered by N Suite and the benefits of implementation.
Official Website: https://www.nsuite.io
About N Suite
N Suite is a Private Key Management software for blockchain & gaming projects. It supports companies in the Web3 domain by providing secure and compliant management of Private Keys, alongside capabilities for storing crypto assets, minting NFTs, and deploying smart contracts. N Suite aims to facilitate entry & scaling in the Web3 domain, currently supporting over 60 organizations from startups, all the way to large enterprises.
How to Sign Up
Please contact us via the Contact page on the N Suite official website (https://www.nsuite.io/) if you are interested in using our services.
About double jump.tokyo Inc.
Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games. The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. As the main developer for the game-specific blockchain Oasys and operator of "HOME Verse," an L2 for Oasys, the company provides comprehensive blockchain solutions. double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies, including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and SEGA CORPORATION.
Natsune Otsuki
double jump.tokyo inc.
