WellLife's Ascent - Celebrating Accomplishments and Honoring Partners
This event celebrates WellLife's impressive growth and impact over the past year, and honors Lou Weinberg, Eric P. Simon, and Urban Architectural Initiatives.
By investing in smart homes and introducing artificial intelligence, we open a new path for personalization to help individuals with disabilities become more independent and self-actualizing."
— Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network
WellLife Network is inviting the community to the annual 2024 Ascent Gala, where it will celebrate its incredible journey and honor three incredible partners who have made it possible. Happening on Tuesday, June 4th, at the iconic Aspire—One World Trade Center, located at 117 West Street, Floor 102 in New York City, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Guests can mingle over cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a delicious dinner at 6:30 p.m.
And that's not all! Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Monica Morales of PIX11 News will be serving as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening, bringing her signature grace and charm to the festivities.
Honoring Three Industry Leaders
The Ascent Gala will celebrate WellLife's incredible growth and impact over the past year and honor three industry leaders who have played an instrumental role in its success. Lou Weinberg, Eric P. Simon, and Urban Architectural Initiatives (UAI) will be recognized for their unwavering commitment to the WellLife mission.
The event will honor Lou Weinberg, a visionary leader in the real estate industry and a dedicated supporter of WellLife Network. Lou served on its Board for 13 years and held the position of Board Chair. Lou’s philanthropy and dedication helped WellLife remodel a residence for individuals with developmental disabilities—The Lou Weinberg Residence.
Eric P. Simon, a principal at Jackson Lewis P.C. and a trusted labor and employment law advisor to WellLife for nearly 25 years, will also be honored for his unwavering commitment to the organization's mission.
WellLife Network is thrilled to recognize Urban Architectural Initiatives (UAI), a minority-owned firm that has been a driving force behind the design of several of WellLife's transformative residences. UAI's commitment to creating architecture that promotes good health, well-being, and dignity aligns perfectly with WellLife's mission to empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives. UAI’s principals include Alen Moghaddam, AIA; Tony Shitemi, AIA; Akiko Kyei-Aboagye, AIA, LEED, AP; and Jorge Chang, AIA, LEED, AP, CPHD
A “Smart” Investment
But that's not all that's in store! The highlight of the night will be the announcement of plans to develop a groundbreaking "Smart House" for individuals with developmental disabilities. The project represents a significant investment in the future and is a testament to WellLife's dedication to leveraging technology to enhance the lives of those they serve.
The funds raised at the Ascent Gala will directly support the development of this Smart House, which will incorporate state-of-the-art assistive technology and artificial intelligence to empower residents to live more independently and enhance their quality of life.
"We are incredibly excited to celebrate our accomplishments and honor those who have been instrumental in our growth and success," said Sherry Tucker, CEO of WellLife Network. "The Ascent Gala is a time to reflect on our journey and look forward to the future. By investing in 'smart homes' and introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the lives of those we support, we open a new path for personalization to help individuals with disabilities become more independent, empowering them to reach their full potential."
So join WellLife Network at the 2024 Ascent Gala for a night of celebration, inspiration, and innovation. The tireless efforts of a dedicated Board and Annual Dinner Committee led by Steve Bernstein, Jeffrey E. Finkle, Brian K. Regan, Sheila Greene, Gingie McLeod, and Executive Staff have made the Ascent Gala a reality. Their efforts will help ensure the organization's continued success in transforming lives and building a future where mental, emotional, and physical well-being are universal rights.
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to support a worthy cause and have a blast doing it!
About WellLife Network
For over four decades, WellLife Network has been dedicated to fostering an environment where individuals, families, and team members have the tools and support they need to thrive and live a well life. With an annual operating budget of $130 million, a workforce of more than 1,500 team members, interns, and volunteers, and a mission to deliver critical services in the areas of mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, residential, addiction recovery, family support, vocational training, and care management, WellLife Network touches the lives of more than 25,000 individuals and families annually. Through a culture of caring, best practices models, a spirit of innovation, and a commitment to measuring results, WellLife Network is transforming lives and building a future where mental, emotional, and physical well-being are universal rights celebrated by all people equitably, regardless of ability.
