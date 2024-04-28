WellLife Network Featured in 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' Airing on Public Television Stations Nationwide

WellLife Network fosters an environment where individuals, families, and team members have the tools and support they need to thrive and live a well life. WellLife's Day Habilitation programs foster independence by teaching basic life skills to help individuals with special needs Everyone is a winner at WellLife's annual Victory Olympics, where wellness and friendship abounds.

NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellLife Network, a health and human services nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce that it will be featured in an upcoming Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid episode, to begin airing in April, 2024. The episode of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will be distributed to more than 170 Public Television stations across the US.WellLife NetworkAn exciting new segment coming to Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will feature an insightful interview with Sherry Tucker, CEO, and Syndie Leonard-Hamm, Director of Day Habilitation Services, as they discuss the life-changing services offered to individuals with developmental disabilities. These services empower individuals by teaching them essential skills to become independent and active members of their communities.Sherry Tucker, CEO WellLife, remarked, “Individuals with special needs require extra supports to be empowered to cope and thrive in a world that was not designed for them. WellLife Network provides these special supports through its day habilitation and residential programming, helping participants gain greater independence and become the best they can be."Nadia Hrvatin, Vice President of Developmental Disabilities, expressed her enthusiasm for WellLife's partnership with Viewpoint: "We are ecstatic to be collaborating with the Viewpoint Project and showcasing WellLife's unique programming for special needs individuals. Through our innovative day habilitation programs and 'homes with heart,' we are dedicated to providing seamless housing solutions for people of all ability levels. Our ultimate goal is to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in reaching their full potential. To achieve this, our devoted and compassionate staff work tirelessly to make these goals a reality."Tune in to public television this April for the debut of the WellLife Network segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. In addition, viewers can look forward to a high-quality commercial spotlighting the entire range of WellLife Network's programs, which will air twice during prime time on the Discovery Channel next month. Over the year, expect to see these commercials up to 400 times on networks such as CNBC, CNN Headline News, The Learning Channel, Discovery, and Discovery Life, reaching millions of households.Marvin SperlingMedia Consultant, WellLife NetworkAbout WellLife NetworkWellLife Network, a New York-based non-profit, offers its broad network of health and human services throughout New York City and Long Island. It provides services to adults and children with mental health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities ; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from trauma and mental health challenges; offers substance use disorder and prevention services and maintains four food pantries for individuals and families facing food insecurity. WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York.Recognized for Its Outstanding Work in the Health and Human Services SectorUSA Today named WellLife Network One of the “Top Workplaces” in New York State in 2024. Employees credited WellLife’s employee benefits package and development support as key to their job satisfaction. The agency also garnered Newsday’s “Best Place to Work on Long Island” award. WellLife has won numerous other awards, including the Great Nonprofits Top-Rated Award for four consecutive years. Great Nonprofits is the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations. Candid awarded WellLife Network its Platinum Seal of Transparency for the sixth straight year in 2023. These accolades attest to WellLife Network’s high quality, value-based and cost-efficient services that meet the ever-changing needs of the most vulnerable in our society.Find out more at WellLifeNetwork.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.About the Viewpoint ProjectThe primary purpose of the Viewpoint Project is to enlighten its audience through a range of diverse, informative, and educational documentaries on various issues and topics. As a leader in the television documentary industry, the Viewpoint Project produces high-quality content for Public Television. The project is devoted to creating and disseminating educational and socially conscious programming about our neighbors, communities, and the world at large. A common theme runs through each story – the aim to positively impact our lives.

