USA Today Names WellLife Network a Winner of the New York 2024 Top Workplaces Award
WellLife Network fosters an environment where individuals, families, and team members have the tools and support they need to thrive and live a well life.
The Top Workplaces Award is based on the employee experience and their ability to feel "Empowered to Execute," "Respected & Supported," and "Enabled to Grow".
WellLife is built on a foundation of striving for excellence, fostering teamwork, and maintaining an environment where diversity and individual empowerment is celebrated.”NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellLife Network has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by USA Today Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling "Empowered to Execute," "Respected & Supported," and "Enabled to Grow".
— Marlene Heath, CAO
"We are excited to be named a Top Workplace in New York," said Marlene Heath, Chief Administrative Officer and head of Human Resources for WellLife Network. "This achievement speaks to the organization's exceptional workplace culture and commitment to outstanding service. It's an honor to receive this designation, reflecting our team's unwavering dedication and the vibrant atmosphere they create. WellLife is built on a foundation of striving for excellence, fostering teamwork, and maintaining an environment where diversity and individual empowerment is celebrated. Our aim is to continue to be a place where our staff, as well as our clients and volunteers, feel highly esteemed, supported, and energized. It’s a simple philosophy with a powerful goal: happy people are productive people."
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
Founded over four decades ago, WellLife Network stands as a pillar of innovation and dedication, serving individuals and families with special needs, mental health, and substance use challenges. As one of the leading providers of residential and health and human services in New York State, WellLife has established a lasting legacy of positive community impact.
For more information on the Top Workplace Award or to interview Ms. Heath, please contact Marlene Heath, Chief Administrative Officer at: Marlene.Heath@WellLifeNetwork.org
Marvin Sperling
Media Consultant, WellLife Network
About WellLife Network
WellLife Network, a New York-based non-profit, offers its broad network of health and human services throughout New York City and Long Island. It provides services to adults and children with mental health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from trauma and mental health challenges; offers substance use disorder and prevention services and maintains four food pantries for individuals and families facing food insecurity. WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York State.
Recognized for Its Outstanding Work in the Health and Human Services Sector
Forbes Magazine named WellLife Network One of “America’s Best Employers” in New York State in both 2019 and 2022. Employees credited WellLife’s employee benefit package and development support as key to their job satisfaction. The agency also garnered Newsday’s “Best Place to Work on Long Island” award. WellLife has won numerous other awards, including the Great Nonprofits Top-Rated Award for four consecutive years. Great Nonprofits is the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations. Candid awarded WellLife Network its Platinum Seal of Transparency for the sixth straight year in 2023. These accolades attest to WellLife Network’s high quality, value-based and cost-efficient services that meet the ever-changing needs of the most vulnerable in our society.
Find out more at WellLifeNetwork.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets, including USA TODAY, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit topworkplaces.com.
Marlene Heath
WellLife Network
+1 516-201-4247
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram