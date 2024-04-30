Senate Resolution 223 Printer's Number 1563

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - A Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make a rule requiring automakers to maintain free, broadcast AM radio in all vehicles.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.