Senate Bill 468 Printer's Number 0893

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 468

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for interstate agreements for research and deployment of unmanned aircraft systems.

Memo Subject

Interstate Compact for Drone Research and Deployment

Actions

0422 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 18, 2025
0893 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
First consideration, June 4, 2025

