Senate Bill 468 Printer's Number 0893

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 468 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for interstate agreements for research and deployment of unmanned aircraft systems. Memo Subject Interstate Compact for Drone Research and Deployment Actions 0422 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 18, 2025 0893 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025 First consideration, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.