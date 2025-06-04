Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 0391
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 444
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, BROWN, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions and for existing regulations.
Memo Subject
Automatic Three-Year Review of Economically Significant Regulations
Actions
|0391
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, March 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 4, 2025
|First consideration, June 4, 2025
Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM
