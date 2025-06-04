Submit Release
Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 0391

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 444

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, BROWN, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions and for existing regulations.

Memo Subject

Automatic Three-Year Review of Economically Significant Regulations

Actions

0391 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, June 4, 2025
First consideration, June 4, 2025

