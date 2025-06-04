Senate Bill 444 Printer's Number 0391

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 444 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, BROWN, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions and for existing regulations. Memo Subject Automatic Three-Year Review of Economically Significant Regulations Actions 0391 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, March 17, 2025 Reported as committed, June 4, 2025 First consideration, June 4, 2025 Generated 06/04/2025 03:48 PM

