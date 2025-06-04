Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 0895
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 333
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KEEFER, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions, for proposed regulations and procedures for review and for final-form regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved final-form or final-omitted regulations; and providing for concurrent resolution required for economically significant regulations.
Actions
|Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, Feb. 28, 2025
|Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
|First consideration, June 4, 2025
