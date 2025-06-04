Submit Release
Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 0895

PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - Senate Bill 333

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

KEEFER, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, further providing for definitions, for proposed regulations and procedures for review and for final-form regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved final-form or final-omitted regulations; and providing for concurrent resolution required for economically significant regulations.

Actions

0302 Referred to INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, Feb. 28, 2025
0895 Reported as amended, June 4, 2025
First consideration, June 4, 2025

