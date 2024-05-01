Submit Release
SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Relevant Fact released on February 15, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the State Government of São Paulo, through the Department of the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics – SEMIL, together with the Department of Investment Partnerships – SPI, published the result of Public Consultation No. 01/2024/GS regarding the Privatization process of the Company.

The documents are available at the links (portuguese only):

(a) https://semil.sp.gov.br/desestatizacaosabesp/contribuicoes/

(b) https://semil.sp.gov.br/desestatizacaosabesp/documentacao/

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

