Rezist Ohio Celebrates 10 Years of Empowerment and Fitness Excellence with Special Anniversary Workout Events
Theresa Carson, owner of Rezist Ohio and celebrity trainer and Rezist Workout creator Gino Caccavale will be teaching the class, which is open to the public.
Our 10-year journey has been marked by resilience, strength, and community support. Our members, staff, and supporters have been instrumental in our success to which we are immensely grateful.”MASSILLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezist Ohio, a boutique gym owned by Theresa Carson, is proud to honor the hundreds of empowered women who have passed through their doors over the last 10 years by hosting with two exclusive workout events. Founded in 2014, Rezist Ohio has been dedicated to providing a supportive and empowering fitness environment for women of all backgrounds.
The anniversary events will take place on May 31st at 5:30 pm and June 1st at 9:00 am at our studio located at 8003 Hills and Dales Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Attendees can expect an exhilarating and energizing workout experience led by our expert trainers, along with special surprises and giveaways.
"Our 10-year journey has been marked by resilience, strength, and community support. We are immensely grateful to our members, staff, and supporters who have been instrumental in our success,” said Theresa Carson, owner of Rezist Ohio. “These anniversary events are our way of saying thank you and celebrating a decade of empowerment through fitness."
Since its inception, Rezist Ohio has been committed to creating a welcoming space where women can challenge themselves physically and mentally while fostering a sense of camaraderie and support. The gym offers a variety of classes, including strength training, cardio, yoga, and more, catering to all fitness levels and goals.
Creator of ReZist fitness; Gino Caccavale, is a former Police Academy drill instructor, Corrections Officer and Bounty Hunter with more than 30 years of fitness industry experience. Gino is a highly regarded celebrity trainer and a featured writer and technical consultant for Muscle and Fitness.
The ReZist workout is a revolutionary fitness program that combines the best of cardio and strength training into one 30-minute workout. It is designed to help people of all fitness levels achieve their goals in a shorter amount of time and can be done at home or in the gym and requires minimal equipment.
“I’m excited to be able to share my passion for fitness with the women of Ohio,” said Gino Caccavale, celebrity trainer and Rezist creator. “This class is a great way to get outside, have fun, and get a great workout.”
Gino partnered with ReZist Ohio owner and trainer Theresa Carson in 2014, and she has been inspiring women ever since, offering group exercise classes and Personal Training seven days a week. She received the Canton Small Business award in 2016, and “Best of Best” OH Studio!
The anniversary events are open to both current members and newcomers looking to experience the Rezist Ohio community firsthand. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot early as space is limited.
To reserve your spot or learn more about Rezist Ohio's anniversary events, visit our website at www.canyourezist.com.
Join Rezist Ohio as we celebrate a decade of empowering members to reach their fitness goals and embrace their strength!
About Rezist Ohio:
Rezist Ohio is a women's owned gym based in Massillon, Ohio, dedicated to providing a supportive and empowering fitness environment for women. Since 2014, Rezist Ohio has been committed to helping women of all backgrounds achieve their fitness goals through expert training, diverse class offerings, and a strong sense of community.
