Rezist Ohio Celebrates 10 Years of Empowerment and Fitness Excellence with Special Anniversary Workout Events

2023 Rezist crew outside Ohio Studio

Theresa Carson, owner of Rezist Ohio and celebrity trainer and Rezist Workout creator Gino Caccavale will be teaching the class, which is open to the public.

Our 10-year journey has been marked by resilience, strength, and community support. Our members, staff, and supporters have been instrumental in our success to which we are immensely grateful.” — Theresa Carson