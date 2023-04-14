Rezist Ohio Boutique Gym Celebrates Empowered Women of Ohio with Free Outdoor Fitness Class

2022 Rezist crew outside Ohio Studio

Theresa Carson, owner of Rezist Ohio and celebrity trainer Rezist creator Gino Caccavale will be teaching the class, which is open to the public.

We are so proud of the women who have come through our doors and achieved their goals. This free outdoor fitness class is our way of saying thank you and celebrating their hard work and dedication.” — Theresa Carson

MASSILLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rezist Ohio , a boutique gym owned by Theresa Carson, is proud to honor the hundreds of empowered women who have passed through their doors over the last 10 years by hosting a free outdoor fitness class on Saturday, May 20th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Celebrity trainer and Rezist creator Gino Caccavale will be teaching the class, which is open to the public. RSVP is required.ReZist Ohio is located at 8003 Hills and Dales Avenue. The class will be held in the parking lot in front of the studio and will be a full-body workout designed to challenge and motivate participants. All levels are welcome and no equipment is necessary to be brought to the event.“We are so proud of the women who have come through our doors and achieved their goals,” said Theresa Carson, owner of Rezist Ohio. “This free outdoor fitness class is our way of saying thank you and celebrating their hard work and dedication.”Rezist Ohio is dedicated to helping women of all ages, sizes, and fitness levels reach their goals and become empowered. The gym offers a variety of classes, including strength training, cardio, and yoga, as well as personal training and nutrition counseling.Creator of ReZist fitness; Gino, is a former Police Academy drill instructor, Corrections Officer and Bounty Hunter with more than 30 years of fitness industry experience. Gino is a highly regarded celebrity trainer and a featured writer and technical consultant for Muscle and Fitness.The ReZist workout is a revolutionary fitness program that combines the best of cardio and strength training into one 30 minute workout. It is designed to help people of all fitness levels achieve their goals in a shorter amount of time and can be done at home or in the gym and requires minimal equipment.“I’m excited to be able to share my passion for fitness with the women of Ohio,” said Gino Caccavale, celebrity trainer and Rezist creator. “This class is a great way to get outside, have fun, and get a great workout.”Gino partnered with ReZist Ohio owner and trainer Theresa Carson in 2014, and she has been inspiring women ever since, offering group exercise classes and Personal Training seven days a week. She received the Canton Small Business award in 2016, and “Best of Best” OH Studio!The ReZist Ohio family of over 200 members, welcomes all regardless of gender, age or fitness history.The class is limited to the first 50 individuals who register. For more information and to RSVP for the class, please visit www.canyourezist.com Interested observers are welcome and Rezist gear will be for sale.Can you Rezist?

ReZist Promo Video "There's nothing like it!"