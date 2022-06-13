Boston’s Favorite Workout, ReZist Partners with MoveStudios For Live Event at The Tall Ships
ReZist & MoveStudios have teamed up to bring live fitness events to Boston that fitness fans will not want to miss. The first event on June 28 at The Tall Ships
...partnering with the brand is the perfect opportunity to give our existing and new customers, regardless of where they are on their fitness journey, a world-class live event experience.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heads up fitness fans, ReZist and MoveStudios have teamed up to bring live fitness events to Boston starting in June 2022 that you will not want to miss. The first event will occur starting at 6:00pm on June 28th at The Tall Ships Boston. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit MoveStudios website’s Signature Class Series page at https://movestudios.as.me/tallship.
For over 25 years ReZist Fitness has been keeping consumers fit and healthy with their 30-minute cardio and weight combination workout. The rigorous and loved fitness brand, which was founded in New York City, has grown to be a premier fitness workout taught by instructors nationwide. The brand continues to gain a following having franchised and most recently expanding globally in 2021.
MoveStudios, famed as Boston’s 1st mobile gym, brings fitness events led exclusively by highly renowned exercise professionals directly to consumers. As stated on their website “Our mobile innovative concept is delivering a unique environment within a modern versatile design.” Participants at MoveStudios events can benefit from the provided equipment, instructor stage designed for great visibility, and amenities found in luxury gyms including Wifi, Bose sound system, temperature scanning, sanitizing and more.
“ReZist has a history of hosting ReZist The Heat Spring & Summer Tours of outdoor live workout events throughout the country which attract in some instances up to 100 attendees. When we learned about MoveStudios top quality mobile gym, it was immediately apparent that partnering with the brand is the perfect opportunity to give our existing and new customers, regardless of where they are on their fitness journey, a world-class live event experience.” – Gino Caccavale, founder of ReZist.
The June 28th ReZist Event at The Tall Ships is the first from the Signature Class Series partnership with MoveStudios. The event will be led by founder of ReZist, Gino Caccavale. Mr. Caccavale is a highly regarded celebrity trainer, featured writer and technical consultant for Muscle & Fitness Magazine with over 30 years of fitness industry experience. The event welcomes participants from all fitness levels. Space is limited, and it is encouraged to sign up now to reserve your spot.
To view other events that ReZist is hosting throughout the Spring and Summer, or to request to have an event hosted near you, visit CanYouRezist.com.
ABOUT REZIST: A unique 30-minute workout which engages every muscle and joint while burning fat and calories through its constant succession of timed exercises. Each exercise is carefully constructed and sequenced to combine upper body and lower body movements, giving you both a muscular and cardiovascular burn. Can you REZIST? To learn more about the workout, visit CanYouRezist.com.
