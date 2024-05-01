Single-Use Devices to Propel the U.S. Urological Device Market to Reach $6.5B by 2030

The adoption of single-use urological endoscopes has opened significant growth opportunities in unit sales and spurred the expansion of the market, attracting numerous companies.” — Kamran Zamanian, CEO at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the U.S. Urological Device Market. ​This detailed report suite dives into an extensive array of segments, including urinary incontinence devices, stone management systems, treatments for benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), urological endoscopes, prostate cancer therapies, urodynamic systems, nephrostomy devices, men’s reproductive health solutions, and urinary guidewires. This pivotal publication promises to deliver invaluable insights for stakeholders and decision-makers invested in the rapidly evolving landscape of urological healthcare.

In a significant advancement for the urological device sector, Boston Scientific's introduction of the LithoVue™ in 2016 marked the beginning of the single-use flexible ureteroscope market. This innovation eliminates the need for costly reprocessing and sterilization, thanks to its single-use design. The potential for growth in unit sales is substantial if this single-use approach is applied to other urological endoscopes. The success of this market has attracted numerous companies eager to participate in the burgeoning single-use scope segment. This trend has also led to the development of single-use cystoscopes, with companies like Ambu consistently introducing new models annually. The widespread adoption of single-use scopes means that hospitals can avoid the risks associated with damage to reusable scopes. With more scopes readily available, physicians can perform more procedures, significantly boosting the market's growth prospects in the coming years.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the U.S. urological device market reached a value exceeding $4.4 billion. Projections indicate a healthy growth trajectory, with the market anticipated to approach $6.5 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Technological Improvements: Since its inception, constant innovation has propelled the U.S. urological device market forward. The demand for enhanced treatments and methodologies motivates physicians and engineers to refine and improve existing devices. These advancements focus on making devices safer, more efficient, and capable of being used more frequently with reduced operational times. A notable example of such progress is the recent advancements in endourology.

Competitive Landscape: In 2023, Boston Scientific, Becton Dickinson, and Coloplast were the frontrunners in the U.S. urological device market, securing the largest shares. The report also analyzes other major players, including Olympus, Cook Medical, Teleflex, Karl Storz, Siemens Healthineers, Cooper Surgical, among others, highlighting the competitive landscape of this sector.

For more information on the U.S. Urological Device Market, visit our report product page:

https://idataresearch.com/product/urology-market-united-states/

