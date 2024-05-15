Honoring a Century of Wilderness: Gila Wilderness Speaker Series Sparks Dialogue on its Enduring Significance
Online Simulcast Available
Begin to look at the whole landscape and understand we live in places that cover the range from the most human-dominated urban spaces to the most intact wild spaces.”BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An upcoming speaker series will explore the essence of designated wilderness through various viewpoints, spotlighting the historic Gila Wilderness as it celebrates its centennial milestone this year. This enlightening event will be hosted in Silver City, New Mexico, on May 31, with a live simulcast accessible through the Aldo Leopold Foundation's digital platform. Secure your spot for the simulcast experience at https://www.crowdcast.io/c/gilacentennial.
— Dr. Curt Meine, Biographer of Aldo Leopold
In 1924, the U.S. Forest Service embraced a visionary proposal that would leave an indelible mark on the American conservation landscape: the establishment of the Gila Wilderness. Spanning over 750,000 acres of untamed terrain, encompassing mountains, rivers, and forests, this wilderness area was designated following the advocacy of a young U.S. Forest Service forester, Aldo Leopold. Leopold, who would later emerge as one of the foremost conservationists of the 20th century, eloquently articulated in 1921, "It is the last typical wilderness in the southwestern mountains. Highest use demands its preservation." Today, the Gila Wilderness thrives as a vibrant ecosystem, serving as a sanctuary for outdoor enthusiasts, a hub for environmental inquiry, and a sacred space for communion with the natural world. Yet, it also stands as a nexus of complex interconnections between diverse cultures and the land they inhabit.
The history of the Gila is a microcosm of a long-standing debate: what is wilderness? Does wilderness even exist in the way that Aldo Leopold imagined? When additional voices are included, namely those of Indigenous cultures that have lived in the region for thousands of years, how is the conversation reframed? These questions are central to the upcoming Gila Centennial speaker series in Silver City, New Mexico. The speaker series will give space to the multitude of wilderness perspectives and the diversity of relationships people have with the Gila. The speaker series represents a collaboration between the Aldo Leopold Foundation, Continental Divide Trail Coalition, New Mexico Wild, The Wilderness Society, Trout Unlimited, United States Forest Service, WildEarth Guardians, and invited speakers.
The May 31 event begins with Dr. Curt Meine, a biographer of Aldo Leopold, who offers this challenge, “Begin to look at the whole landscape and understand we live in places that cover the range from the most human-dominated urban spaces to the most intact wild spaces. And, we can ask ourselves what our whole landscapes need to be more resilient, diverse, beautiful, and just, especially in times of rapid social and environmental change.” The speaker series will attempt to address this challenge through the lens of the Gila Wilderness.
Speakers include Dr. Curt Meine, Aldo Leopold Biographer and Aldo Leopold Foundation; Leeanna Torres, Nuevamexicana Writer; Dr. Priscilla Solis Ybarra, Writer and Assistant Professor of Latina/o literature at the University of North Texas; Theresa Pasqual, Historic Preservation Office, Acoma Pueblo; Mark Thompson, Fmr. Lieutenant Governor, Acoma Pueblo; Michael Darrow, Historian, Fort Sill Apache; Ray Trejo, Luna County Commissioner, among others.
The speaker series on May 31 will feature diverse perspectives through presentations followed by panel discussions from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Silco Theatre, and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at the Convention Center in Silver City, New Mexico. All times are Mountain Standard Time (MST). These in-person presentations and panels will be simulcast online through the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s simulcast page https://www.crowdcast.io/c/gilacentennial. You must register for the simulcast. All events, in-person and simulcast, are free of charge.
Additional events commemorating the centennial of the Gila Wilderness are taking place throughout the months of April, May, and June. Other events within the speaker series are in-person only in Silver City and include community conversations on hunting recreation on Wednesday, May 29th, and nature photography on Thursday, May 30th. On Saturday, June 1, 2024, there will be a commemorative event at Gough Park in Silver City with federal, state, and local dignitaries. Invited speakers for this commemorative event include Chief Randy Moore, US Forest Service; Senator Martin Heinrich; and Secretary Deb Haaland, US Department of the Interior. For a full list of events and details, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gila/learning/history-culture/?cid=fseprd1103416
