RiskFootprint™ Announces Enhancements to Further Elevate Water Risk Intelligence
Flooding continues to be a leading cause of damage in the United States, with significant costs arising from recent major storms such as Hurricanes Ian and Ida.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiskFootprint™, a leading provider of flood, natural hazard, extreme weather, and climate change risk assessment solutions, announced today significant advancements to further strengthen its water risk intelligence capabilities. RiskFootprint™ Version 15 now incorporates the latest iteration of Fathom’s US Flood Map, which is the first flood map to cover every river, stream, and coastline in the United States, leveraging cutting-edge technology and scientific rigor to provide comprehensive, climate-conditioned flood risk information.
Fathom, which was recently acquired by Swiss Re, is a global leader in flood risk data and modeling. This integration brings RiskFootprint’s flood risk insights to new levels of granularity and accuracy by leveraging Fathom’s cutting-edge hydrological models and machine learning techniques.
Key benefits of the Fathom integration include:
- High-resolution flood mapping down to the street-level, providing unprecedented visibility into flood risk patterns.
- Integration of multiple climate change scenarios to assess evolving flood risks years into the future.
- Improved modeling accuracy through incorporation of advanced data sources.
- Customizable risk assessments tailored to specific portfolios, regions, or individual properties.
Additionally, RiskFootprint™ Version 15 integrates the new, coastal data from Fathom’s US Flood Map, which covers winter storm surges for all of the West Coast of the US, where trillions of dollars of commercial properties are located. The Fathom coastal data includes: (a) sea-level observations from tide gauges and predictions from the Global Tide Surge Model (GTSM); (b) Regional Frequency Analysis (RFA), which improves the estimation of extreme water levels by pooling data from similar hydrological areas; (c) Tidal Adjustments: incorporating tidal predictions from the FES2014 model, which ensures accurate differentiation between tidal influences and storm surges; (d) Wave Setup Inclusion, which uses significant wave heights from the ERA5 reanalysis; (e) Climate Scenario Integration, which adjusts maps to represent flood risks under various 21st-century climate scenarios, including sea-level rise and changing storm patterns, using the latest IPCC models; and, (f) High-Resolution DEMs, which includes detailed digital elevation models to capture fine-scale topographical features that affect flood extents and depths along the coastlines.
RiskFootprint™, hazard/climate reports for commercial/industrial properties can be purchased ala carte or with a Dashboard subscription. The RiskFootprint™ Dashboard allows users to run hazard/climate reports on any US property (including AK, HI, PR) 24/7/365 and comes with full training and customer support.
According to Albert Slap, President of RiskFootprint™: “Flooding continues to be a leading cause of damage in the United States, with significant costs arising from recent major storms such as Hurricanes Ian and Ida. By teaming with Fathom, we are strengthening our ability to deliver actionable flood risk intelligence and empowering better decision-making regarding property investments, commercial loan underwriting, as well as risk mitigation strategies and solutions.” The RiskFootprint™ and Fathom collaboration aims to set the standard for resilience through comprehensive water risk insights.
About RiskFootprint™:
RiskFootprintTM is a US-based provider of flood, natural hazard, extreme weather and climate change risk assessments and resilience solutions.
About Fathom: Fathom is a global leader in flood risk data and modeling, dedicated to creating a safer, more resilient world.
