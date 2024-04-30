Venues and Dates Change for Cal Poly Humboldt Music Performances Due to Campus Closure

This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, & Theatre:

Due to the closure of the Cal Poly Humboldt campus through May 10th, the following performances have been rescheduled and will be performed at Eureka High School:

University Singers and Humboldt Chorale, led by choral director Rachel Samet will take place May 3rd at 8pm at Eureka High School. The concert, called “Journey Home,” includes a range of compositions from across cultures and musical eras, and expresses a wide variety of perspectives on the idea of “home.” “Home can be something literal, as a geographic location, or it can be an emotional expression, such as where you feel comfortable or feel like you are part of a community.

A joint concert of the Humboldt Wind Ensemble and Mariachi de Humboldt will take place May 5th at 5:00pm at Eureka High School. Mariachi de Humboldt celebrates its first year as an official Cal Poly Humboldt university performance ensemble, and will present favorite rancheras such as Cielito Lindo, Arboles de la Barranca, and De Colores. You will hear the upbeat Los Laureles, the heart wrenching Volver, Volver, and the stirring Tata Dios. The Wind Ensemble portion of the program includes La Malagueña de Salerosa featuring Pablo Murcia, tenor. La Malagueña de Salerosa is a well-known Son Huasteco or Huapango song from Mexico. The song is that of a man telling a woman (from Málaga, Spain) how beautiful she is, and how he would love to be her man, but that he understands her rejecting him for being too poor.

Both performances are FREE all ages concerts open to the public. Donations will be Gratefully Accepted. Please, come support these amazing student musicians!

Date and Time: Singers and Chorale—Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 8:00pm // Wind Ensemble and Mariachi de Humboldt—Sunday May 5th at 5:00pm

Location: Eureka High School, Eureka, CA

Price: FREE

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]