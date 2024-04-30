Southern Humboldt Job Fair at Mateel on May 9th

This is a press release from the Humboldt Workforce Coalition:

The Humboldt Workforce Coalition (HWC) is pleased to announce they will host a Southern Humboldt Job Fair at the Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 2pm until 6pm. Job seekers are invited to meet local employers and find out about local jobs and pathways to training for skilled jobs.

The HWC is also offering an opportunity to help job seekers prepare for the job fair. This workshop will happen in the conference room at the Garberville Library, 715 Cedar Street, from 1pm – 4pm, on Wednesday, May 8. Learn tips about presenting yourself and your skills to prospective employers.

The Humboldt Workforce Coalition brings together resources that meet employer and employee needs. Their mission is to help remove barriers that prevent job seekers from qualifying for and securing local, skilled, living wage jobs. They can assist job seekers with career planning, resume writing, job searches, grants for skills training, and more.

The HWC operates the Job Market located at 409 K Street in Eureka. Job seekers are welcome to stop by and use the free computers to prepare a resume and/or do job searches; they can also apply for program eligibility and meet with a career advisor. They can be contacted at (707) 441-5627 or via email to [email protected].

HWC also has a team member dedicated to bringing services to Southern Humboldt and the Eel River Valley. Monthly outreach happens in Garberville the 2nd Wednesday of each month at the conference room at the Garberville Library and In Fortuna at the Gene Lucas Community Center on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month from 10am – 4pm.

The County of Humboldt’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) programs are funded by a grant award totaling $1,057,820 (100%) from the US Department of Labor.