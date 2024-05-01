Powerful NEXCOM TCA 6710 and Marvell® OCTEON 10 COM-HPC Module Designed for Flexible Edge Computing
High-performance, Low-Power Computing for IoT, Edge Server, AI, and Network Security Leverages ARMv9 Neoverse N2 Architecture
The TCA 6710 and COM-HPC module combination delivers a high-performance edge and cloud computing appliance meeting the evolving needs of our customers and maintaining effective functionality”FREMONT, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the launch of the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount edge and cloud computing appliance that represents the next generation of COM-E (COM Express) technology, with significantly improved performance. The TCA 6710 and Marvell® OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module combination meets the growing demand for high-performance, low-power, flexible computing platforms for wide-ranging applications, including IoT, edge servers, AI, and network security.
The NEXCOM TCA 6710 enables modular and scalable computing solutions with server-class bandwidth, power, and performance. A versatile 1U rackmount appliance, it is driven by the cutting-edge Marvell® OCTEON 10 8-core processor, leveraging the latest ARMv9 Neoverse N2 architecture for nearly three times the performance of the previous generation. Equipped with DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 support, it offers the most powerful performance on the market.
“The TCA 6710 is designed for flexibility and performance, and it delivers cost and time savings advantages while supporting a wide range of applications,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The TCA 6710 and COM-HPC module combination delivers a high-performance edge and cloud computing appliance that showcases NEXCOM’s commitment to providing innovative and reliable products that meet the evolving needs of our customers and maintain effective functionality years into the future.”
Marvell’s OCTEON 10 Data Processing Unit (DPU) reduces power consumption by 50 percent compared to the previous OCTEON generation, delivering advanced performance per watt. The carrier board supports PCIe Gen 5 and the OCTEON module supports DDR5, offering the highest memory and I/O bandwidth in its class. The TCA 6710 features a range of Ethernet I/O ports featuring varying speeds suitable for diverse applications, 1GbE, 2.5GbE, 10GbE, and 25GbE, all housed in a compact 1U rackmount form factor. Its modular design allows for the adoption of carrier boards serving different purposes, for easy customization.
The TCA 6710 supports the NEXCOM TPM 2.0 module and baseboard management controller (RunBMC) module for enhanced security and remote management capabilities. It provides wireless communication options, including Wi-Fi and LTE/5G, enabling seamless data transmission and management. The cutting-edge, arm-based, edge, and cloud computing solution is ideal for powering applications that require high I/O and computing capabilities – AI, network security, IoT, and more. With a flexible, modular design, the TCA 6710 can be customized and upgraded to fit different scenarios and changing demands now and in the future, requiring less time and effort for software porting and development.
Main Features
● Marvell® OCTEON 10 CN10308 8-core ARMv9 N2 2.5GHz
● 95 x 120mm size A
● 1 x DDR5-4800 ECC SO-DIMM slot, up to 32GB
● 1 x 32GB eMMC
● 2 x 512MB SPI Flash
● 2 x 25GbE SFP28 ports
● 2 x 10GbE RJ45/SFP+ combo ports
● 4 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
● 8 x 1GbE RJ45 ports
● 1 x PCIe Gen5 x4 socket for SSD/FPGA/AI card
● Supports 4G LTE/5G and Wi-Fi (optional)
To learn more, please visit NEXCOM website
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM
peteryang@nexcom.com
+1 510-386-2266
