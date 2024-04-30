Submit Release
MPD Seeks Persons of Interest in an Aggravated Assault

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two persons of interest involved in an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2400 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at approximately 11:41 pm., officers were flagged down in reference to a fight at the listed location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The persons of interest were captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24063254

