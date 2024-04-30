MPD Searching for Southwest Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to locate a robbery suspect.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 400 block of C Street, Southwest, when the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058360