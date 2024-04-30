MPD Searching for Southeast Robbery Suspects
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery in Southeast.
On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 6:15 a.m. the victim was sitting in his car in the 3000 block of 24th Place, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim’s vehicle key and then took money and the key from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24064434