Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a resentencing hearing is required where the jury was instructed on the natural and probable consequences doctrine of murder liability on the part of an aider and abettor—a now-retroactively-invalid theory under amended Penal Code §§188 and 189—even if the prosecution only argued a theory based on an express intent to kill.
You just read:
Jury Instruction on Extinct Theory Mandates Resentencing Hearing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.