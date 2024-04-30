Two San Francisco Superior Court judges withstood election challenges this year from candidates who considerably outspent them. Four judges survived challenges from public defenders who ran against them in 2018.
You just read:
S.F. judicial elections are getting more contentious. What's next for the legal community?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.