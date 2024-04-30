Submit Release
10th Judicial District schedules warrant clearance day

10th Judicial District schedules warrant clearance day

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. – People with active warrants issued from the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County) in certain types of cases can have those warrants cleared without the threat of arrest during a warrant clearance event set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The event at the Dennis Maes Pueblo Combined Court (501 N. Elizabeth Street in Pueblo) will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and defense attorneys will be available to discuss cases.

Participants in the event include the 10th Judicial District’s courts and Probation Department, Office of the State Public Defender, Office of the District Attorney for the 10th Judicial District, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Recovery Monitoring Solutions.

No arrests will be made of people seeking to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include some misdemeanor, traffic, and petty drug charges; drug misdemeanor 1 charges; some class 4, 5, and 6 felonies; and charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants issued from outside of Pueblo County, domestic violence misdemeanors and felonies, any cases under the Victim Rights Act, careless driving causing death or injury, third or subsequent DUIs, weapons charges, felony eluding, arson, sex offenses other than failure to register, and class 1 through 3 felonies.

To very eligibility for warrant clearance or get answers to other questions about the event, email warrantforgiveness.pueblo@coloradodefenders.us.

