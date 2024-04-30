Identical twins lead TxDOT maintenance teams

April 11, 2024

By Heather Deaton

ATLANTA—Sometimes, it takes two.

Identical twins Michael and Robert Smith in the Atlanta District are best friends, coworkers and even have the same job title: maintenance supervisor. But they took separate paths to get there.

Robert reflects on the journey with amusement. In high school, they were both considered for the same summer-hire position at TxDOT. Robert got the job. He’s still with TxDOT 28 years later, working in the Jefferson maintenance office.

“The supervisor who hired me liked to joke that he hired the wrong brother,” Robert said. “But I’m still here.”

As for Michael, he worked in the private sector but interviewed with TxDOT again 16 years ago. This time, he got the job. He is based in the Marshall maintenance office.

“In the private sector, I was working nights and missing my kids’ activities,” Michael said.

The two flash matching smiles and both enjoy hunting and golf. They have never cared to be too far from one another, currently living just two miles apart. Recounting the story of their births, Michael quips that he was born first.

“Our mom thought she was having a big girl,” Michael said. “The nurse had to go get the doctor to come back in the room.”

At work in the Atlanta District, distinguishing between the twins can be a challenge, setting the stage for amusing mix-ups. It’s helpful to know that Robert usually wears a necklace, but they take cases of mistaken identity in stride.

“The other day in the district office, someone said they had just seen my brother and he was wearing the same hat. So, I switched hats,” Michael said. “But even if they call us the wrong name, we still answer.”

Because it’s all old hat to them.

“We dealt with it during school, and we’re still going through it today,” Robert said. “We just go with it.”