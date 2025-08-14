More than $13 million awarded for airport improvements across Texas
Aug, 13, 2025
By Ryan LaFontaine
AUSTIN — The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved more than $13.4 million in combined federal, state and local funding to support critical infrastructure upgrades at nine Texas airports.
The funding will be used for a range of improvements, including pavement rehabilitation, weather system upgrades, planning, and fuel farm design. The projects aim to enhance safety, preserve facilities, and support the long-term growth of Texas’s general aviation network.
“This funding helps ensure that our airports remain safe, operational, and aligned with future transportation needs,” said TxDOT Aviation Director Dan Harmon. “These projects reflect the department’s continued commitment to improving mobility and connectivity across the state.”
The projects are funded through a combination of federal and state aviation grants, including:
- Federal non-primary entitlement and apportionment funds
- Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds
- State Aviation Facilities Grant funds
- Texas Mobility Fund (TMF) contributions
Total Investment: $13,497,339
For more information about aviation planning and funding in Texas, visit TxDOT Aviation Division.
