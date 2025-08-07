TxDOT statement on passing of Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.

AUSTIN - The following is a statement by TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams on the loss of Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, J. Bruce Bugg, Jr.

"Chairman Bugg was a steadfast leader whose vision and dedication helped shape the future of transportation across our state. His commitment to improving safety, expanding mobility, and strengthening Texas’ infrastructure has left an enduring legacy that will benefit generations to come.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Chairman Bugg was a man of integrity, compassion, and genuine care for the people he served. He listened intently, led decisively, and always placed the needs of Texans at the forefront of every decision.

"On behalf of TxDOT we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Texas has lost a remarkable public servant, and we are grateful for the time we had to work alongside him in service to our great state.”

Contact Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or 512-463-8700.