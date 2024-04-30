UNITAR and Columbia Law School Host Seminar on "Mediation Skills Training"

15 April 2024, New York, USA - UNITAR and Columbia Law School continued the spring 2024 iteration of their longstanding partnership programme, The Columbia University Law School Series, with the last session of the season titled “Mediation Skills Training”.

UNITAR Programme Coordinator, Mr. Nyle Pierre opened remarks on behalf of Mr. Marco Suazo, Head of the New York Office, talking about the importance of mediation skills in multiple fields of expertise, emphasizing that, conflict happens everywhere, and mediating is a crucial skill in resolving conflict. Professor Alex Carter, Director of Columbia Law School’s Mediation Clinic, then gave her remarks on this longstanding series and the fruitful partnership between UNITAR and Columbia Law School. She previewed the changes UNITAR and Columbia Law School plan to make for the Fall before providing her remarks and personal anecdotes on Mediation as a skill. She then proceeded to introduce the Columbia Law School team that will deliver the day’s presentation.