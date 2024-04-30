Terrydale Capital Sources $3,695,000 Refinance for a Self-Storage Development in Kings Mountain, NC

The loan featured a 13.00% interest rate, full term interest only for 2 years and was arranged through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent lending relationships.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrydale Capital, a trusted name in the real estate financing industry, is pleased to announce that Cody Baker, Vice President of Self-Storage, has arranged a loan of $3,695,000 for the refinance of a self-storage development project in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The buyer has requested to remain anonymous.

Through one of Terrydale Capital's correspondent banking relationships, Baker was able to secure a 13% interest rate, full term interest only for 2 years.

Terrydale Capital is dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients. With years of experience in the real estate financing industry, the Terrydale Capital team is committed to delivering optimal financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to have Cody Baker on our team," said Brian Gramlich, CEO of Terrydale Capital. "His expertise in the self-storage industry is invaluable, and we are confident that our clients will benefit greatly from his knowledge and experience."

At Terrydale Capital, we understand that every borrower's situation is unique. That's why we offer a variety of services, including Self-Storage loans, hard money loans, Private Money loans, bridge financing, and more. We work with a variety of lending resources to ensure that our clients receive the financing they need, regardless of their credit situation.

For more information on Terrydale Capital and their financial services, please visit their website at www.terrydalecapital.com. Contact them to see how they can assist you in achieving your real estate financing goals.