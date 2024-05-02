DENVER POST NAMES HRMS SOLUTIONS A WINNER OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TOP WORKPLACES AWARD FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW

HRMS Earns Back-to-Back Top Workplace Award Recognition HRMS Ranks #1 Colorado Top Workplace in the small business category! Team HRMS

Ranking #1 Among Small Companies, HRMS Team Members' Employee Experience Earns Back-to-Back Award Recognition

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earning the #1 spot on The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2024 list for companies under 150 employees, HRMS Solutions (HRMS) continues its commitment to fostering a thriving work environment. Advancing from #2 last year, this achievement underscores HRMS' culture of trust, empowerment and work/life flexibility.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on confidential employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. This survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its core themes including how employees feel in being Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

"We are delighted to be recognized as the #1 Top Workplace for Small Companies by the Denver Post, an accolade that truly speaks to the dedication and energy of our team. It shows that our culture is making a significant impact on our team members, and further strengthens our commitment to nurturing a supportive and inclusive environment," stated Mike Maiorino, CEO of HRMS.

"This consecutive acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to creating a workplace where our employees not only excel but also feel deeply connected to our business and its core values."

For a second year, HRMS employees indicated that they felt respected and supported, engaged, empowered to execute and aligned in values and goals.

Mr. Maiorino added, "As we celebrate this honor, we're doubling down on our commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork, integrity, and deep domain expertise, ensuring that HRMS Solutions continues to be a place where talent thrives and collective success is achieved."

Team members also used the words Team, Support, Valued, Culture and Trusted most frequently in their anonymous survey comments, reinforcing the tenets of the employee experience and culture in serving the HRMS client community.

“I've worked for many Colorado companies and had heard a lot about Top Workplaces. I wasn't sure what a Top Workplace was until I came to work for HRMS," said HRMS’ Steve Marrick, Manager WFM Services. "As an employee, it was immediately obvious to me that the people in the organization come first. Taking great care of the team creates a culture where HRMS team members are dedicated to helping our clients succeed, and helping each other succeed." He added, "As a manager, this people-first approach means there are no roadblocks to supporting employees.”

In its 21st year in business, HRMS's reputation as a trusted, reliable and responsive HCM Services provider offers clients more value in their HCM implementations. As an exclusive UKG services partner, the HRMS difference in bringing value and caring applies to both clients and team members.

ABOUT HRMS

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a proud multi-award winning UKG Implementation Partner offering full-suite premier services delivered by our team of certified consultants with an attitude and aptitude for providing exceptional customer service. A proven and collaborative implementation methodology combined with a premier service delivery approach offers our clients a better HCM implementation experience.

At HRMS, our success is based on our employees' ability to exceed customer expectations by delivering an extraordinary experience and consistently ensuring worthwhile project outcomes. As trusted advisors, former practitioners, and expert consultants we are knowledgeable, reliable and responsive.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.