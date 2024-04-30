Atlanta Women’s Chorus Continues their Anniversary Celebration with Phoenix Rising Concert
Atlanta Women’s Chorus new performance, “Phoenix Rising" delves into an exploration of the significance of calling Atlanta home, examining the city's history.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Women’s Chorus Continues their Anniversary Celebration with Phoenix Rising Concert
One Night Two Performances at Lawrenceville Arts Center Home of the Aurora Theatre
Atlanta Women’s Chorus (AWC) presents their new performance, “Phoenix Rising,” which delves into a reflective exploration of the significance of calling Atlanta home, examining the city's multifaceted history, from the Native Americans who once inhabited this region to pivotal events like the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, and the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The chorus explores the diverse tapestry that shapes Atlanta.
WHERE: Lawrence Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre - 25 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
WHEN: June 1, 2024, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY PARTNERS: The Atlanta Women’s Chorus is proud to partner with Women’s Engaged, a nonprofit organization that uses a creative, hands-on learning approach to advancing Black women’s human rights, youth empowerment and civic engagement efforts in Georgia. The organization offers leadership development opportunities, public policy advocacy, savvy communications and outreach strategies, and year round non-partisan voter engagement campaigns.
The narrative encompasses discussions on gay rights and the diverse musical influences that have originated from this vibrant city, spanning classical, popular, and hip-hop genres. The collective acknowledgment is that while there is pride in being Southerners and in Atlanta's rich heritage, there remains a recognition of ongoing work and a commitment to continuous improvement. Tickets are available through the Voices Of Note Inc. box office at voicesofnote.org.
About Women Engage:
WOMEN ENGAGED is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that uses a creative, hands-on learning approach to advancing Black women’s human rights, youth empowerment and civic engagement efforts in Georgia. WE offers leadership development opportunities, public policy advocacy, savvy communications and outreach strategies, and year round non-partisan voter engagement campaigns.
About the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, Atlanta Women’s Chorus, and Voices of Note:
Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Atlanta Women’s Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.
