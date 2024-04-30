TRILOGY Now Accepting Clients at NEW Mental Health Center, Increasing Mental Health Services on Chicago’s South Side

Dwayne Whitley, Client, Kierra Rush, Program Manager, and Angela Boyd, intern, in conversation at Trilogy’s Chatham Wellness Center, April 26, 2024.

Nonprofit increasing mental healthcare available in underserved neighborhoods

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR INFORMATION ABOUT SERVICES:

intake@trilogyinc.org | 773.382.4060

• Organization’s new Chatham site accepting clients for individual, group therapy, drop-in center

• Medicaid accepted, referrals welcome

• Increased services will treat mental health issues

• Agency raising funds to fully open new South Side center, and is NOW HIRING



Increased mental health services are now available for residents on the South Side, a part of the city often referred to as a mental health desert. Trilogy, a Chicago-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health care organization, is now accepting clients at their new South Side location in the Chatham neighborhood. Comprehensive, integrated care is vital to combatting mental health issues. Many parts of the city, including areas on the South Side with a majority Black population, have been overlooked in terms of mental healthcare.

While Black Chicagoans are up to twice as likely to report mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and PTSD, the majority do not get the help they need, according to community health needs assessments. “There’s a lack of mental health and psycho-social providers for residents on the South Side,” said Lenedra Wallace-Fierte, LCSW, PhD, Trilogy Clinical Director. “Comprehensive, holistic mental health services are needed – services that focus on mind, body and soul.”

Trilogy aims to help address these issues by offering more services through their new community wellness center in Chatham. Trilogy has been serving communities on the South Side for over 10 years and is committed to doing even more to serve residents in mental health deserts in Chicago. To that end, Trilogy is raising funds to renovate a 24,000 square foot former medical center at 8541 S. State Street.

Trilogy is now accepting new clients and referrals for a variety of outpatient services at the Chatham wellness center, including educational, social and psychotherapeutic groups. Modalities provided will include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment (IDDT). Individual and group therapy are available, and Medicaid is accepted. Services aim to help people manage symptoms, develop coping skills, and improve functioning. Trilogy currently operates a drop-in center, called Ujima Point, at the Chatham location. The drop-in center operates seven days a week, providing groups, socialization opportunities and connection to mental health resources, and is available to anyone in the community who needs mental health support. Soon, a comprehensive array of services will be available, including services for children and teens, couples and family therapy, intensive community outreach and more will be available in the future.

“Residents on the South Side are asking for mental health services,” says Kimberly Casey, South Side resident and Trilogy board member. Casey notes that South Side communities have historically been left out when it comes to allocating resources, including behavioral and integrated healthcare. “This is about equity. We've been looking at statistics (about mental health disparities) for a very long time. Here is our opportunity to do something.”

“We’re excited for Trilogy to begin providing more services than ever for communities on the South Side,” says Susan Doig, LCSW, President & CEO. “The disparity between what people needed and what people have access to is significant.” Doig notes that Trilogy is raising funds to renovate Trilogy’s new wellness center to create space for additional mental health programs. “As we continue renovate, we’ll be able to do even more. This is just the beginning.”

Trilogy’s new Chatham wellness center is located at 8541 S. State Street, Chicago IL 60619. Located off the Dan Ryan, the new center is accessible via public transportation (CTA Red Line, State Street & 87th Street buses). People interested in receiving services can call 773.382.4060 or email intake@trilogyinc.org. Additionally, the organization is now hiring for a number of roles at the new center. Visit Trilogyinc.org to learn more.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive integrated care that enables people in mental health recovery to build meaningful and independent lives. For over 50 years, Trilogy has supported people who struggle with significant mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorders, depression, and other issues, often in tandem with barriers like substance use or homelessness. More info about Trilogy’s work to expand mental healthcare access on the South Side is at TrilogyInc.org/breakingdownwalls.