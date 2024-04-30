Girl Scouts of Central California South Announces New Chief Mission Delivery Officer, Delailah Fajardo-Rosencrans
Girl Scouts of Central California South is thrilled to announce the appointment of Delailah Fajardo-Rosencrans as the new Chief Mission Delivery Officer.FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girl Scouts of Central California South (GSCCS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Delailah Fajardo-Rosencrans, a distinguished nonprofit leader and Fresno County native, as the organization’s new Chief Mission Delivery Officer.
In this critical role, Fajardo-Rosencrans will report directly to the CEO, Dr. Russel Statham, and will be responsible for spearheading innovative initiatives and leading GSCCS teams in crafting and delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to approximately 12,000+ Girl Scouts and volunteers throughout the Central Valley.
GSCCS Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Russel Statham, commented, “Delailah’s roots in the Fresno and the greater Central Valley community run deep, as does her wealth of leadership experience and nonprofit expertise. I have no doubt that the foundation our team has built will serve as a catalyst for continued growth for our council, positioning Delailah to take this important work well into the future for our girls.“
Before joining the Central Valley’s premiere leadership development organization for girls, Fajardo-Rosencrans served in leadership roles with local Fresno-area nonprofits: Community Justice Alliance, AMOR - Alliance for Medical Outreach & Relief, and the Boy Scouts of America, Sequoia Council.
"As a girl from Orange Cove, assuming the role of Chief Mission Delivery Officer for the Girl Scouts of Central California South brings me immense joy, particularly given the unique opportunity to serve the vibrant and diverse communities of the Central Valley.” Fajardo-Rosencrans continued, “My goal is to forge strong partnerships and meaningful connections, enabling us to come together to support our girls in becoming the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow. Together, we will cultivate an environment where every girl can thrive, inspired by the diversity, strength and unity of the Central Valley."
Looking toward the future, Dr. Russel Statham noted, “In 2023, Girl Scouts of Central California South was the fastest growing Girl Scout council in the United States. I look forward to deepening our leadership capacity as Delailah joins our team in this role and continuing this incredible forward momentum that has allowed us to make a huge difference in the lives of our girls.”
About Girl Scouts of Central California South:
Girl Scouts of Central California South is committed to building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through a wide range of enriching programs, girls are inspired to discover their passions and take the lead. Girl Scouts of Central California South serves girls in the Central Valley and is a proud part of the Girl Scouts organization, which has empowered girls for over a century.
