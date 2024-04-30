St Albans / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 23A2002763

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Branon Rd, Fairfield VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 30th, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a theft from a farm on Branon Rd in Fairfield VT. Investigation revealed that a 2018 Bighorn 36-foot 5th wheel camper (approximate retail value of $58,000) was stolen from the location at some point during the month of April. A photo has been attached to this news release. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993