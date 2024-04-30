St Albans / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 23A2002763
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Branon Rd, Fairfield VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 30th, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a theft from a farm on Branon Rd in Fairfield VT. Investigation revealed that a 2018 Bighorn 36-foot 5th wheel camper (approximate retail value of $58,000) was stolen from the location at some point during the month of April. A photo has been attached to this news release. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993