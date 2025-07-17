Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A5003606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                           

STATION:  Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover Street, Glover

VIOLATION: Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED:  Nichole Blanchard

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/17/25 at approximately 1829, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a suspicious activity that occurred on Glover Street in Glover. Investigation showed that Nichole Blanchard had provided a false name in order to avoid being arrested on an instate Warrant. Blanchard was arrested and Northern State Correctional Facility on a $500 Bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    9/23/25 0830       

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

