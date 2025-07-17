Derby Barracks/ Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5003606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 1829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover Street, Glover

VIOLATION: Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Nichole Blanchard

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/17/25 at approximately 1829, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a suspicious activity that occurred on Glover Street in Glover. Investigation showed that Nichole Blanchard had provided a false name in order to avoid being arrested on an instate Warrant. Blanchard was arrested and Northern State Correctional Facility on a $500 Bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/25 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

