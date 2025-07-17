Derby Barracks/ Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 25A5003606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/17/25 1829 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover Street, Glover
VIOLATION: Instate Arrest Warrant, False Information to Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Nichole Blanchard
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/17/25 at approximately 1829, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a suspicious activity that occurred on Glover Street in Glover. Investigation showed that Nichole Blanchard had provided a false name in order to avoid being arrested on an instate Warrant. Blanchard was arrested and Northern State Correctional Facility on a $500 Bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/23/25 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
