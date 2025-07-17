St. Albans Barracks - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation Conditions of Release / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 25A2004996

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 07/17/2025 @ 11:07AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Ridge Ln.

TOWN: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

ACCUSED: Michael Goodman

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a restraining order violation in Georgia, VT. Ultimately Michael Goodman was arrested for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release and DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/25 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.