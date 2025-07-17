St. Albans Barracks - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Violation Conditions of Release / DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 25A2004996
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of CALL: 07/17/2025 @ 11:07AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow Ridge Ln.
TOWN: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Goodman
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a restraining order violation in Georgia, VT. Ultimately Michael Goodman was arrested for Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release and DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/25 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
