2024 Central Mississippi Employment Expo

For Immediate Release
Date: April 23, 2024

Jackson, MS ---

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2024 Central Mississippi Employment Expo for Tuesday, April 30, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, partnered with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, the City of Jackson, The Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, local community colleges, and other local chambers of commerce for this event.

“The Central Mississippi Employment Expo is a great opportunity for any Mississippian seeking employment,” said the Governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves. “Mississippi businesses need you! If you are interested in entering the workforce or finding a career, I encourage you to attend this job fair.”

“The Governor’s Job Fair Network and local partners have brought together businesses seeking to fill positions,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “Over 70 employers are participating in this job fair. We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together.”

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating employers before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair.

“We have a wide variety of employers with positions to fill,” said Todd. “On-the-spot hires do occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview.”

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov.

 

2024 Central Mississippi Employment Expo

