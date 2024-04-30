DABO, Community Champion Scott Perry for Detroit Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) proudly announces its support of Scott Perry for the open position of President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons. Reverend Horace Sheffield III, CEO of DABO, emphasizes Perry's extensive experience, leadership, and commitment to community engagement as the key factors driving this endorsement.

Rev. Sheffield, along with key community stakeholders, addressed the media to advocate for Perry.

Amidst the search for a new leader to helm the Pistons, community leaders highlighted the unique qualifications and local ties of Scott Perry, underscoring his potential to invigorate the team and reignite Detroit's passion for basketball.

As a native Detroiter, Scott Perry brings with him 23 years of invaluable NBA front office experience, including his instrumental role in the Pistons' 2004 championship victory. Reverend Sheffield notes Perry's distinguished track record in turning around struggling franchises, evident in his tenure with the Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, and most recently, the New York Knicks.

"Scott Perry's proven ability to transform struggling franchises into competitive forces within the NBA is unmatched," remarked Reverend Sheffield. "His deep-rooted connections to the Detroit community, coupled with his extensive experience and leadership in the league, make him the ideal candidate to lead the Pistons into a new era of success."

Perry's reputation as a respected figure among current and former NBA players, agents, coaches, and front office personnel underscores his capacity to build strong organizational structures and foster positive relationships within the basketball community. His commitment to youth development and community engagement aligns perfectly with DABO's mission to empower and inspire young people in Detroit.

Furthermore, Perry's current media presence with ESPN presents a unique opportunity to revitalize the Pistons' national image, which has suffered in recent years. Reverend Sheffield believes that Perry's influence and expertise will be instrumental in restoring trust and enthusiasm among the Detroit community.

In endorsing Scott Perry for the position of President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons, DABO reaffirms its commitment to supporting leaders who embody integrity, excellence, and a dedication to uplifting the community.

Statement from Community Leaders

Leon Wilkerson - President of Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc

“We need a person who knows how to change the attitude of a franchise. This is what Perry knows how to do. For the past five years we have been losing and Perry can stop the bleeding. We need a person who has helped teams reach the pinnacle and win an NBA title. The person we need is Perry. We need him now.”

Sam Washington Jr. - CEO and Founder of the Sam Washington Foundation, son of the late Sam Washington Sr., founder and creator of St. Cecilia gym in Detroit

“I’ve been knowing Scott since he was a little kid. His father was an NFL player and one of the first African American assistant coaches in the NFL. Scott couldn’t help but fall in love with basketball growing up in the city of Detroit at St. Cecilia that my dad started. Scott is so knowledgeable in the NBA that he's on NBA TV. I call him all the time to get information in terms of the draft and analyzing the game. I just know he’ll be a valuable asset. Why not hire our own. We need someone that doesn’t need on the job training, but here ready to run. I know he can take it to another level.”

Statement by Reverend Horace Sheffield III, CEO of Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO)

"I am honored to endorse Scott Perry for the role of President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons. Scott's unparalleled experience, leadership, and commitment to community engagement make him the ideal candidate to lead the Pistons to new heights of success. As a native Detroiter with a proven track record in college basketball coaching and extensive experience as an NBA executive, Scott Perry embodies the vision and leadership needed to propel the Pistons to new heights of success. By rallying behind Perry we aim to galvanize support for a winning future for the Pistons and the city of Detroit as a whole. At this point, the Pistons are NOT, without SCOTT."