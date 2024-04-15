Submit Release
Minority Shareholders of WADL-TV to Rally in Response to FCC License Transfer Delay

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WADL-TV minority shareholder Rev. Horace Sheffield alongside 14 other shareholders expresses profound disappointment with the decision led by Biden appointee FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to delay the station's license transfer. The Sheffield family, which has held a minority stake in WADL for over three decades, views this delay as a continuation of the FCC's historic shortcomings in promoting diversity and accountability.

Bishop Charles Ellis, representing the faith-based community, shares this sentiment. In response, a rally and march are being organized across Michigan, uniting not just the local community but also Muslim and Arab brothers and sisters in a collective show of protest against the FCC's decision to delay the process.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder and President of the RainbowPUSH Coalition, has facilitated a handful of meetings to address the FCC's regrettable and unfair decision.

The planned demonstrations reflect a wider call for the FCC to advance its commitment to a diverse and inclusive media landscape. The stakeholders of WADL are calling for a fair and timely resolution to their application, emphasizing the importance of diversity in media ownership and the critical voice it represents in our democracy.

For further information and rally details, please contact:

Andre Ash
Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO)
+1 313-900-1458
media@dabodetroitinc.com

