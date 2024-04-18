Detroit Nonprofit DABO Celebrates 45th Anniversary with Awards, Concert

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DABO (Detroit Association of Black Organizations), a leading non-profit organization, proudly announces the celebration of its 45th Annual STATE of the RACE Anniversary Awards Concert. This momentous occasion will be held in Detroit, honoring four and a half decades of commitment to fostering resources, empowerment, and positive change within the community.

Since its inception in 1979, DABO has been dedicated to addressing social, economic, and cultural disparities in Detroit and beyond. Through innovative programs, advocacy efforts, and community engagement initiatives, DABO has continuously worked towards creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

The 45th Annual STATE of the RACE Anniversary Awards Concert serves as a testament to DABO's unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in advancing its mission. This year's event promises to be a spectacular celebration, featuring captivating musical performances, inspiring speeches from community stakeholders, and the presentation of prestigious awards to individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and support to the work of DABO.

"We are thrilled to commemorate this significant milestone in DABO's history," said Rev. Horace Sheffield, CEO of DABO. "For 45 years, we have been at the forefront of driving change in Detroit, and this event allows us to reflect on our achievements while renewing our commitment to creating a brighter future for Detroiters. We invite the entire community to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion."

The 45th Annual STATE of the RACE Anniversary Awards Concert will take place on Friday, April 19, 2004 at 7pm at Bridge Center Library, 9928 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

The event will feature performances by renowned artist and jazz violinist Ezinma and speakers who share DABO's vision and support of the organization’s work. Karen Drew, anchor of WDIV-TV will serve as Mistress of Ceremony!

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to network, engage with community leaders, and learn more about DABO's ongoing initiatives and programs.

For more information about DABO and the 45th Annual STATE of the RACE Anniversary Awards Concert, please visit www.dabodetroitinc.com

About DABO:

The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) was founded in 1979 by the late Horace Sheffield, Jr. (1916-1995). He left behind an astounding legacy in both Detroit

and the nation as he worked tenaciously not only for union workers in Detroit but for all human rights. Throughout his lifetime, Sheffield Jr. used his multi-faceted careers as an autoworker, politician and journalist to fight for the community and black empowerment.

DABO remains dedicated to promoting social justice, economic empowerment, and

cultural enrichment in Detroit and beyond. Since 1979, DABO has been at the forefront

of driving positive change through innovative programs, advocacy efforts, and

community engagement initiatives.