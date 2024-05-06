MELTRIC® to Demonstrate Switch-Rated Power Solutions at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, TX, Booth 4260
MELTRIC® Corporation to demonstrate Switch-Rated power solutions, on May 6 - 9, 2024, at OTC 2024. MELTRIC will be in booth 4260.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation, a leading provider of innovative electrical power connection solutions, announces its participation in the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2024, scheduled to take place from May 6 to 9 at NRG Park in Houston, TX, Booth #4260. The company will highlight the advantages of its Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, hazardous location, high amperage, single pole, and Technor devices for uncompromised power performance in the energy sector. (http://www.meltric.com/solutions/oil-gas/petrochem)
The energy industry serves as the foundation of the modern world, demanding uninterrupted operation and reliability. MELTRIC's simple and safe plugs and receptacles offer a reliable and robust solution to meet these critical needs. With the capability to minimize downtime and provide custom-engineered power solutions, MELTRIC devices ensure reliability, essential for uninterrupted performance in the energy sector.
MELTRIC devices ensure that your employees have reliable and durable connections that allow you to make changes, at a moment’s notice, to avoid downtime and other electrical-related disruptions. With MELTRIC, oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation operations have the connections they need to support unwavering connectivity of these critical industries. MELTRIC power connection solutions are built tough to withstand the hardest environments while providing the safest power supply systems possible.
MELTRIC representatives will be available at Booth 4260 throughout OTC 2024 to showcase their innovative products and discuss how they can enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of energy sector operations. Choose MELTRIC to keep your oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation operations connected.
For more information about MELTRIC and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
