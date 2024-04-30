Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Opposes NEPA Phase 2 Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President of Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement today on the Biden Administration’s final National Environmental Policy Act Phase 2 rule:

"We remain concerned that the administration has reversed badly needed permitting reforms and replaced them with more red tape and requirements for both the public and private sector. The result is simple: we will build fewer things in America and the things we do build will cost more and take longer. To fully realize the benefits of recent and historic infrastructure investments, we renew our call for Congress and President Biden to Permit America to Build by enacting comprehensive permitting reform.”

